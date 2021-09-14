Making an entrance! Jennifer Lopez attended the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13 with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

While arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual star-studded event in New York City, the 52-year-old songstress wore a plunging brown gown with a thigh-high slit by Ralph Lauren while attending the prestigious gala.

She paired the outfit with a rustic cowboy hat, a dazzling silver necklace and finished her look with matching silver heels, while Ben looked classy as ever in a tux.

J. Lo has attended the Met Gala multiple times over the years. Most recently, she walked the pink carpet in May 2019 with then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, from whom she split in April 2021 after four years together. At the time, the J. Lo Beauty founder embodied the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme by wearing a dazzling Versace gown and matching silver headpiece. Flaunting her perfect figure, Jennifer’s dress had a plunging neckline and high-leg slit. She paired the “campy” look with silver jewels and a stunning necklace complete with a purple gem.

“Camp, I just think it’s over the top, just fantasy. The fantasy of what you would do when nobody was looking. It everybody wasn’t judging, who you would be,” the “Jenny From the Block” songstress said in a video shared to Vogue‘s YouTube channel from the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. “That’s what’s always so fun about tonight is, like, you never know what’s gonna happen. They always keep all of the performances very secret, and I always love going through the exhibition. It’s gonna be so much fun.”

Jennifer is known as a Met Gala veteran of sorts, having attended the event nearly every year since 2004, but this year but this year marks her other half’s first appearance on the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase. There’s no doubt that every celebrity in the place tried to get a glance at the A-list couple who have been making headlines since reconciling their relationship earlier this year.

The couple were Hollywood’s power couple from 2002 until they called it quits in 2004. Jennifer went on to marry Marc Anthony, and together they welcomed twins Emme and Max. As for the Good Will Hunting star, he married Jennifer Garner and had kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Once both Jennifer and Ben were single at the same time, in 2021, they reintroduced Bennifer into the world once again!

