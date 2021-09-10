All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when the A-list couple hit the red carpet for the first time since getting back together at the Venice Film Festival.

The Hustlers actress, 52, was a vision in a white Georges Hobeika gown featuring a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline adorned with crystals while her counterpart was no slouch in the style department either, opting for a perfectly fitted suit with a white button-up shirt and black bowtie.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

J. Lo and Ben, 49, were making an appearance at the premiere of his new film, The Last Duel, on Friday, September 10, holding hands as they posed for photos.

Prior to their glamorous red carpet entrance, the power couple were spotted enjoying the sights in Italy while taking a romantic boat taxi together.

Ben wrote The Last Duel with Matt Damon, who previously gave his seal of approval to the former Gigli costars rekindling their romance.

Matt said he was “so happy” for his longtime friend getting back together with Jennifer 17 years after the couple split in 2004. “He’s the best,” the Stillwater actor told Extra about their once-again blossoming romance in July. “He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”

ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jennifer and the Argo star appeared to grow close shortly after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. The pair later made their relationship Instagram official in July while celebrating the singer’s birthday.

Now, Ben is “more than ready” to propose to his on-again flame, an insider told In Touch in September four months after they went public. “Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding.”

But that’s not all they have planned for the future. “Ben and Jen are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a separate source previously told In Touch about their hopes to move in together. “They checked out a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse.”