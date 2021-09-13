On Sunday, September 12, Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV VMAs in New York City, just one day after leaving Venice with Ben Affleck.

J. Lo, 53, appeared on the stage of the Video Music Awards to present the Moon Person for Song of the Year to Olivia Rodrigo, who won for her song “Drivers License.”

The Hustlers actress wore a form-fitting David Koma piece, resembling a black crop-top, tied across her chest and a short black and white skirt, bound together in a similar fashion as her top, paired with stilettos.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jen and Ben, 49, were in the Italian city for the weekend to attend the Venice Film Festival and their romantic work trip may have attributed to Jennifer’s famous glow. On Sunday, September 11, they were spotted at an airport on their way back to the states when an overzealous fan got too close to the “Jenny from the Block” singer. Ben pushed the man back before the singer’s bodyguards took over.

Regardless, the Bronx native returned to New York, seemingly unphased and happy to be back in her hometown, and presented the award to Olivia, 18.

Bennifer 2.0 were in Venice to attend the Venice Film Festival to attend the premiere of his latest film, The Last Duel, which the Argo director cowrote with his longtime friend and frequent collaborator Matt Damon. The couple, who were infamously engaged from 2002 to 2004, made their first red carpet appearance together, 17 years after their breakup, on Friday, September 10.

While Ben has yet to be spotted during this year’s VMAs, it is likely the actor isn’t far. Since reconnecting in April, shortly after The Wedding Planner actress split from now-ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, the couple has been inseparable and seem to have picked their romance up right where they left off.

An insider previously told In Touch that a proposal is “around the corner” and that it’s “no secret” that Jen “wants to be married.”

A second insider confirmed to In Touch that Ben was “all in” on the relationship and “more than ready” to propose.