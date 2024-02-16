Oh, how time flies! Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s precious twins, Maximilian and Emme, are officially teenagers. Jen’s adorable kids have a lot of similar traits, but also have their own unique characteristics.

Jennifer posted a heartwarming tribute to her kids for their 13th birthday in February 2021,. She shared a video on Instagram of her kids as babies and explained that she wrote a song called “One Step at a Time” for them when they were 6 weeks old. “Max was already trying to curl up and get out of his chair … I was like, ‘Where are you going lil one? Where are you running off to?’ All I could think was before I know it, they will be running around, and it was already going so fast, and I wanted it all to slow down!!”

