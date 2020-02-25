Too cute! Jennifer Garner gave her son, Samuel Affleck, a piggyback ride while they were out in Los Angeles on Monday, February 24. The mom-son duo couldn’t stop smiling for the cameras while they were on their stroll.

The actress, 47 — who also shares Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 47 — looked casual in a black sweatshirt with jeans, sunglasses and gray sneakers. For his part, the 7-year-old sported a blue zip-up sweatshirt with blue pants and colored kicks. Not only did Samuel get a ride from his mom, but the two also seemed to bond while they were holding hands.

Clearly, the brunette beauty and her son have a tight-knit relationship as they are frequently spotted spending time together. In January, the Hollywood A-lister and her kiddo were spotted on a walk, but unfortunately, he took a tumble after he was climbing on a brick wall. Luckily, the 13 Going on 30 alum was there to save the day before anything crazy happened.

Samuel is actually the “quietest” sibling, a source told In Touch exclusively, but “he’s beginning to come out of his shell.” The insider added, “He looks up to his older sister and has a unique bond with Seraphina. The two of them spend hours playing together. They squabble at times like all siblings, but generally speaking, they get on.”

It also seems like Samuel might be the jokester of the family since he wrote his mom a check for $168.42 just for “being my mama.” Of course, the mom of three took to Instagram to show her followers the hilarious gesture. “Apparently, birthing and raising someone is valued at $168.42. I guess I should keep my day job. #IWouldBeHisMamaForFree #OhWaitIAlreadyAm,” she wrote in January.

At the end of the day, Jen loves spending time with her tots. “I can’t really complain about my kids,” she said at an event in Boston in September 2019. “They’re pretty awesome. They humor me.”

Meanwhile, Ben recently got candid about his relationship with Jen and their kids while promoting his upcoming movie, The Way Back. In fact, he revealed his “biggest regret” is getting a divorce from Jennifer, he told The New York Times. As his marriage “was falling apart” from 2015 to 2016, he relied on alcohol to cope with the pain. “My drinking, of course, created more marital problems,” he admitted.

After the shocking revelation, Jennifer “was surprised” by his comments, a second source told In Touch exclusively. She “is touched by his honesty. She’s impressed he’s taken ownership of his mistakes and sees it as a sign that he’s made huge progress.”

Despite the ups and downs, the Good Will Hunting alum is looking forward to what the future holds. “It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up,” he noted. “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

Sounds like the Garner Affleck clan is one big happy family! Scroll through the photos below to see Jen and Samuel’s outing.