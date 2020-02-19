Business as usual. Following the release of Ben Affleck’s tell-all interview, the 47-year-old attended a film screening for his new movie The Way Back on Tuesday, February 18. The actor appeared to be in high spirits despite the stir around his shocking Q&A.

While on stage the actor discussed his new movie which is set to hit theaters on March 6. Ben looked dapper as he sported a green suede jacket and dark purple slacks. He was clean-shaven and seemed to be happy with the mic in his hand. We are loving his polished look, although he is missing his signature coffee cup.

Prior to the film screening, the Good Will Hunting star gave a candid interview and addressed his struggles with alcoholism and relationships. Ben revealed his “biggest regret” is divorcing ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart,” he added. “My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”

Additionally, Ben discussed his infamous Halloween party relapse and admitted the incident was “embarrassing,” to the New York Times. “I wish it didn’t happen,” he explained. “I really wish it wasn’t on the internet for my kids to see. Jen and I did our best to address it and be honest.”

Back in October, the actor was spotted leaving a party and appeared to be extremely intoxicated in a video obtained by TMZ. The next day, Ben owned up to his slip-up to cameramen outside of his exes’ home. “Well, you know, it happens. It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” he said to the looky-loos. Just a few weeks prior to Ben’s setback, the actor celebrated one year of sobriety.

Those close to Ben were very disappointed about the incident. “Jen is furious with Ben,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “She knows what she’s dealing with here. She hates that Ben did it in public too, mainly because of their children, who are at ages where they hear things in school from other kids. Her main goal is to protect her kids.” Scroll below to see pictures of the actor.