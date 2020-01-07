You OK, Samuel? Jennifer Garner Helps Her Son Up After He Takes a Tumble on a Wall in L.A.

He was having too much fun! Jennifer Garner was spotted walking with her son, Samuel Affleck, in Los Angeles on Monday, January 6, but, unfortunately, the 7-year-old took a tumble after he was climbing on a brick wall. Luckily, the 13 Going on 30 star was there to save the day and caught him before something serious happened.

Prior to the incident, the two appeared to be in good spirits as the 47-year-old — who also shares Violet Affleck, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck — held on tight to her child’s hand as they crossed the street. The Hollywood A-lister was dressed casually in a blue blazer with a white shirt and jeans along with brown shoes while Samuel looked adorable in a blue sweatshirt and blue pants with colorful sneakers.

Despite being rambunctious that day, Samuel is actually the “quietest” sibling, a source told In Touch exclusively. However, “he’s beginning to come out of his shell,” they added. Well, it certainly seems like it! “He looks up to his older sister and has a unique bond with Seraphina. The two of them spend hours playing together. They squabble at times like all siblings, but generally speaking, they get on.”

In December, the mom of three revealed how sweet her little boy can be. “I asked my seven-year-old son if he would always be my date to @disneyonice,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “’Always, Mom. Even when I’m a grown-up.’” *Cue the ugly tears.*

Just one day earlier, the 47-year-old actor looked happy and healthy while he was out and about with his oldest daughter. Ben wrapped his arms around his child, and it looked like they were enjoying each other’s company.

It’s great to see the Good Will Hunting alum doing so well these days ever since he relapsed two months ago after he attended a Halloween party. “Well, you know, it happens. It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” he told cameramen one day after his night out on the town.

While Jen wasn’t too thrilled with her ex, she just wants the best for him. Luckily, the producer seems like he got his act together. “The kids mean the world to Ben — he wants to be with them — so he doesn’t intend to have another slip,” a second source told In Touch. “He’s committed to staying sober, and in time he knows Jen will learn to trust him again.”

Hopefully, Samuel is doing just fine. We have no doubt he’s back to his mischievous ways — hey, he’s only a kid! Scroll through to see more photos of Jen and Samuel’s outing.