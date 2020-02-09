Glitz and Glamour! These Hollywood A-Listers Went All Out for the 2020 Oscars — See Photos

Looking good! Even though awards season is sadly winding down, celebrities including Blac Chyna and Kristin Cavallari went all out on the red carpet for the 2020 Oscars which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9.

The 92nd Academy Awards show celebrates talent in the film industry, and this year, there are a lot of heavy hitters up for nominations including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron — just to name a few.

At the SAG Awards in January, Brad, 56, took home a trophy for Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood in addition to getting a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting role. Clearly, this is the handsome hunk’s time to shine.

The actor was not in attendance at the awards show in the U.K., but his costar Margot Robbie read his hilarious speech to the audience. “Brad Pitt couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” the blonde beauty began. “He starts by saying, ‘Hey, Britain. Heard you just became single, welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement, blah blah blah.’ He then says, ‘Thank you, The Academy for this extreme honor.’ He says he has always been a bit intimidated over here given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans that have come before, so this is especially meaningful.”

Brad is getting the recognition he deserves, but everyone is loving his honesty and humor every time he steps on stage. “I am going to add this to my Tinder profile,” he divulged at the SAG Awards after his name was called. “Let’s be honest — it was a difficult part. A guy gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife. It’s a big stretch, big,” he said, referring to his ex Angelina Jolie.

However, the photo seen around the world was when Brad and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston reunited when they crossed paths at the awards show following their respective wins. “He grabbed onto her as she was walking over,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “They had this sweet little moment with what looked like a hug and a cheek kiss. They were whispering something to each other, but with all the commotion, it couldn’t be heard.”

Afterward, Jen, 50, was “floating on cloud 9,” an eyewitness revealed, and she “couldn’t stop smiling” when she came into the press room later on. “Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typical press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Well, we sure hope Brad ends things with a bang! Scroll through the gallery below to see what your favorite stars wore on the red carpet.