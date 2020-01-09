Brad times two! Brad Pitt hugged his friend Bradley Cooper at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday, January 8, in New York City, after the Golden Globe winner credited the Hangover alum with helping him get sober. “Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this,” Brad said, referring to his pal’s 2-year-old daughter, Lea, whom he shares with Irina Shayk. “He’s a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since. I love you, and I thank you.” Clearly, the handsome hunks go way back as Bradley, 45, presented Brad, 56, with the Best Supporting Actor for his work in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. The two pals looked like they were both in great moods as the Ad Astra star wrapped his hand around Bradley’s neck.

This isn’t the first time that the Oklahoma native — who shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11, with Angelina Jolie — got candid about his previous drinking habits. “I had taken things as far I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he told The New York Times in September 2019. “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”

While both Hollywood A-listers are no longer with their significant other — Bradley and Irina called it quits in June 2019 while Brad and Angie split in September 2016 — it seems like they are both in great places these days. The Pennsylvania native has been spending time with his daughter in the Big Apple while the producer made a comeback into the acting world this past year. So much so, he won Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture at the Golden Globes on January 5. And guess who was beaming as he made his way to the stage? His ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

“Jen was all smiles. She told me directly that she had a great evening. She didn’t seem to care about not winning,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “Her eyes welled up with emotion when Brad won.”

