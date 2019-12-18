Cool and collected! Brad Pitt looked “relaxed” and “laid back” at the Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood Q&A as part of the Variety Screening Series Presented by Vudu on Tuesday, December 17, an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively — just three days after the actor reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at her Christmas party. “He seemed very passionate about the film and had very kind words to say about working with Quentin [Tarantino],” the insider divulged about the Los Angeles event.

During the star-studded gathering — where the 56-year-old Fight Club alum and his costars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margaret Qualley and Quentin were all in attendance — Brad interacted with the crowd after they watched the film and seemed like he was on his A-game. “He was in good spirits and snuck in a couple of sarcastic jokes throughout the Q&A, making the audience laugh,” the eyewitness added.

Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock

Is the handsome hunk getting in the holiday spirit? Sure looks like it! Not only did it seem like he was getting along with the 50-year-old Friends actress at her bash, but an insider exclusively told In Touch the former flames “clearly made amends” following their divorce in 2005. “They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” the insider continued. “You also have to remember, it’s a Christmas party, and they do have a lot of the same friends in common.”

Additionally, the Oklahoma native — who shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11, with Angelina Jolie — is getting excited to spend Christmas Eve with his children. “It looks like Brad and Angie are finally setting aside their baggage so that some of the kids can spend Christmas time with dad,” a second source exclusively told In Touch. “Brad’s getting Shiloh and twins, Knox and Vivienne, for part of the holiday.”

The Hollywood A-listers — who split in September 2016 after two years of marriage — finally seem to be on the same page after their bitter custody battle. “Brad’s been very patient, he’ll take whatever he can get,” the insider explained. “The younger kids are so grown up already. Christmas Eve with them will be an amazing test, and he’s hoping they go back to their mom with some great memories. And the other good news is that it won’t be monitored by the courts, so just Brad and the kids, just like the good old days.”

Brad even went all out during this very merry time of year. “He’s decorated the house with a tree, snowmen and reindeer, lights and presents [all] wrapped and ready for them to open,” the source dished. “He’s planned a tasty menu with some of Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne’s favorite foods. Everything from pizza to Pop-Tarts — with some healthy items too, that they’ll probably avoid.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

No wonder Brad is ~feeling himself~ these days. It sounds like he’s in a great spot just in time for his birthday!