Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans has been visiting her eldest son, Jace Evans, after he was put in Child Protective Services (CPS) custody in November 2023.

Jenelle, 32, has been spending time with Jace, 14, over the last few weeks, a source told The Ashley on Tuesday, January 16. However, the visits are not taking place at Jenelle’s home because her husband, David Eason, has been banned from seeing Jace.

After Jace ran away from Jenelle and David’s home three times, he began living with his grandmother Barbara Evans in October 2023 after he accused David, 35, of assault. Following his claims, David was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

The father of three appeared in Columbus Superior Court on January 10 and was indicted on child abuse charges. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court clerk told In Touch at the time.

While fans were hopeful that Jace would work through his issues while living with Barbara, 70, the problems continued when the teen ran away from his grandmother’s home in November 2023 and he was eventually placed in CPS care.

“Jenelle does not have custody of Jace of any kind, but she is now allowed to see him and communicate with him,” the source told The Ashley, adding that Jace is still under CPS’s custody. However, he has been living with a legal caretaker that has ties to David since December 2023.

Another insider told the outlet that Jace’s living situation is “temporary” and there “are plans for Jace to go to another place long-term.” The source continued, “Right now, he is out on the condition that he abides by all of the rules, and so does [his caretaker].”

While the source did not name Jace’s caretaker, they confirmed that he is not living with Jenelle, David or Barbara.

“Jace has to be monitored 24/7,” the insider explained. “So far, [the caretaker] has followed the [CPS] rules, and there have been no issues. Jace is actually doing well.”

After noting that Jenelle has visited Jace with her son Kaiser and daughter Ensley, the source explained that Barbara is also allowed to visit and call Jace.

Jace reportedly had no interest in seeing Jenelle, though his stance has “softened a bit.” However, the insider said that “he has been assured he will not go back to Jenelle’s home, and he does not want to.”

Jenelle has stood by David’s side amid the drama, and even shut down the abuse claims via social media on October 2, 2023. “This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” the former reality star said before she slammed Barbara. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”