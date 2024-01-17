Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans subtly threatened her mother, Barbara Evans, in a series of social media posts.

Jenelle, 32, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 17, to share a video of Gypsy Rose Blanchard discussing Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The condition – which her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, suffered from – is a mental illness and a form of child abuse in which a caretaker “either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick,” according to Medline Plus.

“I’m telling you all, wait until my turn because this is the definition of my mother,” Jenelle wrote about Barbara, 70, over the clip.

Jenelle followed up the message by posting a selfie, which she captioned, “Not afraid of you anymore, Barbara.”

She then seemingly threatened her mother by posting a video of a pocketknife sitting on her laptop. In addition to a 100 emoji and crying-laughing emoji, Jenelle added the hashtags “Always Prepared” and “Test Me.”

Barabara has not publicly responded to Jenelle’s claims.

Fans watched Jenelle and Barbara experience many ups and downs during their time on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2. While the family stopped starring on the franchise in 2019, their drama has continued to play out on social media.

Their most recent conflict began when Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace Evans, ran away from Barbara’s home in November 2023.

Jace, 14, began living with his grandmother after he was removed from Jenelle’s home when her husband, David Eason, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October 2023. Jace had previously accused David, 35, of assault and ran away from his mother’s home for a third time in September 2023. The teen has since been placed in Child Protective Services (CPS) care.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

David appeared in Columbus Superior Court on January 10, where he was indicted on child abuse charges. “They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” the court clerk confirmed to In Touch at the time.

After the allegations came to light, Jenelle took to social media to deny the claims that David assaulted Jace. “This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” she said before she took aim at Barbara. “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

In a following post, Jenelle accused Barbara of “using police to falsely report” situations and said she was “trying to make [them] look bad as a family.” The MTV alum continued, “There are multiple people involved in this situation and they know the truth, and so does God.”

Jenelle concluded her social media rant by stating she wished she “had one parent that was stable enough to talk to.”