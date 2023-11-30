Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, is fighting back in court against claims he abused his stepson, Jace Evans.

A member from Eason’s legal firm, William Gore, appeared in court on Wednesday, November 29, to report that the lawyer that Eason, 35, retained to represent him was on maternity leave until January 1 and would like the case resume then, according to The Ashley. The outlet reported that Eason did not have a lawyer as of a few days ago and only “retained his attorney yesterday.”

In Touch confirmed the proceedings for Eason’s case would continue on January 18, 2024.

Eason was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on October 26, following Jenelle’s son’s third runaway attempt on September 28. The teen, 14, reportedly told his grandmother, Barbara Evans, that he ran away because his stepfather allegedly assaulted him.

In Touch confirmed on October 2 that Jace had been found and checked into the hospital for a “mental health evaluation.” During the hospital visit, sources later told TMZ on October 4 that Jenelle, 31, and her husband were under investigation by CPS after visible marks were found on Jace’s neck and arm.

The alleged assault is believed to have happened at someone else’s home, according to the publication. A Ring camera on the property was taken by CPS and police amid the investigation.

According to legal documents obtained by In Touch on October 26, David was accused of inflicting physical injury to Jace that caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck.” The documents also claimed that Jace’s injuries weren’t sustained by accident.

The Teen Mom alum slammed the abuse charge against her husband via her Instagram Stories later that day, writing, “You would think police wouldn’t make a one sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents.” She continued, “This seems like a very bias situation like every time before. I trusted the detective with all my heart. Forgot you can’t trust cops. Silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

Jace – whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis – had run away two times prior to the incident that led to his hospitalization. He was first reported missing on August 15 by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department after he was seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. and didn’t return home. Jace was later located “in the trees behind the school building,” according to his location on Snapchat.

He disappeared again on August 28, when Jenelle reported him missing and contacted the police after she hadn’t heard from her son for several hours. Jace was later found at a gas station about 10 minutes away from their home.