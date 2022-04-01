Leader of the pack! Jinger Duggar has always marched to the beat of her own drum, even if it defied the rules her mother, Michelle Duggar, put in place. As a part of their family’s traditional beliefs, Jinger, 28, and the rest of her nine sisters were raised to only wear dresses and skirts. However, as Jinger got older she preferred to wear pants. So, she did and she has continued to throughout her adult life.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum wore pants to her brother Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding on March 26, 2022. A photo of the reality personality was posted on Reddit that revealed her defiant fashion choice. In the picture, Jinger wore shite trousers while her two sisters Johannah and Jennifer — who were pictured with her— wore long-sleeved, flowy dresses.

As a part of their Baptist beliefs, modesty played a big part in the Duggar household. In the 2014 book, Growing Up Duggar, the ladies of the family explained their parents’ reasoning for their strict and dated dress codes.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary. We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” they said.

In her memoir, The Hope We Hold, the author discussed that her mother’s reason for dressing the Duggar girls in dresses and skirts came from the Bible verse Deuteronomy 22:5. When Jingar married her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, in 2016, she decided to ditch the skirts and explore other fashion choices … and also dive deep into the Bible herself.

After finding out that the Bible didn’t have any verses that forbid women to wear pants, she made the garment her new staple in her closet. While she chose to change her style against her family’s beliefs, the mother-of-two had a hard time with the change.

Jinger’s change of view rubbed off on her siblings as the other Duggar women started to occasionally wear pants as they were old enough to make decisions for themselves.

Take a look at Jinger Duggar’s best moments sporting pants!