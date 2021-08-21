Is Yara Zaya pregnant again? The 90 Day Fiancé star sparked rumors on the season 6 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all when she hinted that she might be expecting baby No. 2 with husband Jovi Dufren.

In a teaser for part 2 of the tell-all, host Shaun Robinson asked the couple if they were planning to have more kids and they both started to laugh. “I don’t have my, um, how do you call it, Jovi?” Yara, 27, asked her husband. “Period,” Jovi, 30, said.

The Ukraine native added that she hasn’t had a period “for a long time.” Jovi’s mother, Gwen, chimed in via video chat. “Yara, you’re pregnant!” she exclaimed.

While fans will have to tune into the upcoming tell-all part 2 to find out if Yara is really expecting baby No. 2, the couple already shared their journey to parenthood on the franchise. The couple learned they were pregnant shortly after Yara arrived in the United States in January 2020, and their pregnancy journey played out on 90 Day Fiancé season 8. They welcomed their first child, daughter Mylah, in September 2020.

The formerly long-distance couple continued to share their love story on Happily Ever After? as they struggled to adjust to their new roles as first-time parents. Due to the nature of his work, Jovi was away from home for a long period of time while Yara cared for baby Mylah. When he returned, he was greeted by a new apartment in a suburb of New Orleans, which was an adjustment since he was accustomed to the party lifestyle in the city.

Shortly after settling in, Jovi confronted his wife and told her she’s changed since giving birth. “I mean, I miss the old Yara,” Jovi told Yara bluntly. “You were fun. Don’t get me wrong, you’re being a good mom but at the same time, like, you’re not fun. … I know we need to do it to fix our relationship. We need to have just one good weekend where we can go out and have fun, and stay up past seven o’clock at night. I want this life, but at the same time, you need to stop being a crazy mom and thinking that you can’t leave your baby.”

Eventually, Yara agreed to a family vacation to Miami, with her mother-in-law joining so she could care for Mylah while the couple enjoyed the nightlife. But they got into a huge fight during their date night out when Jovi took Yara to a strip club. On the season finale, the couple had a heart-to-heart about their future together.

“I tell you, if you don’t like me, if everything you think is so bad about me, do not be with me,” Yara said bluntly. “I am not hold you [sic.] Don’t want, f–k you, go find somebody else, maybe then you will be more happy.”

Courtesy Jovi Dufren/Instagram

Jovi insisted that he loves Yara and doesn’t want to be with anyone else, but he also adamantly refused to give up his partying ways to make his marriage work. In her confessional, Yara admitted that if things don’t work out between her and Jovi, she would return to her native country of Ukraine with their daughter.

While it seemed like they were on the rocks, the couple put on a united front at the tell-all and appeared to be going strong.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 tell-all airs on TLC Sunday, August 22 at 8 p.m. ET.