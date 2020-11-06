A telltale sign? James Duggar unwittingly ignited rumors that he is courting by being the latest kid in the Counting On family to join Instagram.

Fans of the TLC brood took notice of the 19-year-old’s new social media account and speculated a relationship announcement could be in the works. James’ new Instagram is followed by his sister Jana Duggar, the Duggar family official account and by his brother Jason Duggar, who joined the platform in July 2020.

Courtesy James Duggar/Instagram

Some people guess he will soon go public with a budding romance, but other Duggar kids like Jason, 20, as well as twins Jedidiah and Jeremiah, both 21, previously joined the social media platform without a courtship announcement. Jana, 30, also created her Instagram account in January 2019 and has been vocal about her single status.

During their upbringing, the 19 Kids and Counting stars were seemingly told not to use the site until they were engaged or heading toward it. However, in 2018, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) responded to beliefs that it was a rule in the family and claimed it was more of a coincidence.

It appears some of the Duggar kids now use social media for business purposes or to expand their brands, in addition to socializing with friends, fans and family members.

Courtesy Duggar Family/Instagram

Justin, 17, recently confirmed he met someone very special in his courtship announcement with girlfriend Claire Spivey. The new couple crossed paths at a family conference in the spring of 2019 and went public in September 2020.

“Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years, so before either he or I was born. And we got connected last year,” Claire, 19, shared about how they realized their friendship was becoming something more.

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her and ever since then, I just knew she was the one,” Justin gushed in their TLCme video. “Claire has a lot of good qualities and I could sit here and tell you all of them, but there’s so many good things in her that I see and each and every day, I just see more and more good and I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

One thing is for certain: Some of the Duggars are still finding love in lockdown!