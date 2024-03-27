Season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion will feature Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee coming face-to-face for the first time since their 2021 feud. What happened between the MTV stars?

What Happened Between Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd and Mackenzie McKee?

The drama between Cheyenne and Mackenzie began after Mackenzie made a comment about Kamala Harris on Facebook in January 2021. “It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in this world, that is the one who is making history,” she wrote. Her offensive reference to the Vice President as a “colored woman” immediately sparked backlash.

Once she saw the negative reactions to her post, Mackenzie said she called Cheyenne to gain some perspective. “It was a beautiful conversation,” the marathon runner said in April 2021. “She didn’t have to answer the phone. It is not her responsibility to educate me. It’s our responsibility to know our privilege. It’s my fault and I am taking full responsibility for my word mixup.”

However, Mackenzie said things then took a “downward spiral” after she and her costar discussed having the informative conversation about race on Instagram Live. “After that, Cheyenne tweeted that I’m ignorant,” Mackenzie claimed. Cheyenne’s exact tweet said, “It’s time to have a conversation, a form, something to educate and enlighten because the ignorance is pervasive.”

Mackenzie said that she reached out to Cheyenne after she saw the tweet and “she said, ‘I have no sympathy for you. Welcome to day 1 of being uncomfortable because of the color of your skin.’” Cheyenne also allegedly told Mackenzie she would be cutting her off.

In May 2021, Mackenzie addressed the situation again and claimed to be a victim of “cancel culture.” In a TikTok video, she said, “When you are a mom and that child makes one little mistake because they’re human and that’s what humans do, do we let that define everything about them? Do we automatically dismiss all the good they do and we cancel them? And we cancel them and they are now known for that one mistake they did and we blow that up and focus on that little mistake? No. Because we’re smarter than that.”

She then asked, “So why are we doing that to other people? Why do we blow up every little mistake they do and dismiss all the hard work they put in or dismiss where their heart truly is? Why do we dismiss all the mistakes we’ve ever made and just cancel people? I’m still confused why I can’t get on and say sorry from my heart. We need to get rid of racism and racial injustice, but I’m not racist. Cancel culture is too big. We’re canceling people left and right. But if she wants to hate me, she can. I said something ignorant.”

What Did Cheyenne Floyd Say About Her Feud With Mackenzie McKee?

It wasn’t until months later, in October 2021, that Cheyenne publicly responded to the situation. “We had a conversation that she continued to put her foot in her mouth, explaining how she knew nothing about segregation & how black people were referred to as colored where she came from,” Cheyenne wrote on Instagram. “I took my time to teach a lesson when I did not have to. It is not my responsibility to teach you.”

Cheyenne said that they talked for an hour but things ended on a sour note when Mackenzie allegedly “thanked me for even talking to her because she said her husband [Josh McKee] thought I was going to be ‘one of the angry black women.’” She added, “They were surprised that I took the call & took the time to explain to her why the term is beyond incorrect. She apologized to me and I explained she did not need to apologize to me. You can’t hurt me because I know my history. I am not your colored.”

cheynotshy/Instagram

The Are You The One? alum’s decision to share this message came after fans noticed that Mackenzie was not in social media posts from that year’s Teen Mom OG reunion. “Being left out because one girl hates me. Cool,” Mackenzie tweeted at the time, which prompted Cheyenne to respond.

In her message, Cheyenne also said, “If you feel the need to keep bullying me over things that haven’t happened to make you feel seen… Be my guest. You have an odd fixation on me. Your rendition of how things happened are beyond delusional and I wish you would focus on yourself and leave me alone.”

Cheyenne’s post also detailed why she felt Mackenzie was not taking full accountability for her racist actions. “It was presented if I would get on a Zoom call with her while she talked to Color of Change so they could in fact give her another history lesson,” she continued. “We did the Zoom, she barely spoke, and at the end, she repeatedly said I love you. No, I didn’t say it back, because I didn’t know you.”

She went on to discuss the previous Teen Mom OG reunion, where Mackenzie’s scandal was talked about. Cheyenne said there was a lot that viewers didn’t see. “At the last reunion when she addressed the situation, they also had me address the situation and it was edited out,” Cheyenne shared. “They also edited out Mackenzie having to be coached over and over again on what to say, as she continued to say uneducated, ignorant and extremely naive comments. Every answer she gave brought me into it, to the point that they stopped filming, got her on the phone with Color of Change again to explain how she was in the wrong again.”

Cheyenne said that Mackenzie “still just didn’t get it” and accused her of being “upset that she [had] to even apologize.” Mackenzie later talked about the reunion on her Instagram Live and Cheyenne slammed her for continuing to “play the victim” and “force this false narrative” in her video.

To conclude her message, she wrote directly to Mackenzie: “You continue to paint yourself to be extremely loving and apologetic when you’re not. You are exhaustingly ignorant and if they showed what actually happened at the last reunion people would understand when I would prefer to not be subjugated to your presence. The angry black woman would like to be left alone.”

What Has Mackenzie McKee Said About Her Feud With Cheyenne Floyd?

Mackenzie responded to Cheyenne in a video on social media where she told her side of the story. After reiterating the same details about her initial conversation with the Los Angeles resident, she shared her version of the Zoom call with Cheyenne and Color of Change.

“My last words to her were, ‘Hey, I’ve told you I loved you like six times and you haven’t said anything back,’” Mackenzie explained. “And she laughed. Like, she laughed. And that hurt.”

mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie said she texted all of her costars before filming the October 2021 reunion and apologized, which prompted Cheyenne to unfollow her on Twitter. When she got to the set, she was told she would be filming her segments alone. Later, she saw social media posts of all the other girls together.

“I asked [MTV], ‘Did me saying sorry to her bother her so much she demanded I was not in these photos?’ And they just wouldn’t answer,” Mackenzie said. “And I was told my MTV they did not do anything with all the girls together and I’m not singled out … and it’s like, you might as well have slapped me in the face when I got 100 messages of people screenshotting Cheyenne not only posting a photo of all four girls, but her saying, ‘my favorites.’”

Where Do Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd Stand Today?

Two years after their drama escalated on social media, Mackenzie and Cheyenne filmed season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion together in October 2023. The season aired during the spring of 2024.

Viewers will have to wait and see what goes down between the ladies as the show progresses. However, they appear to be on good terms, as they have since followed each other on Instagram again.

“A production source tells us that Mackenzie and Cheyenne have ‘worked past their issues’ and will be cordial as coworkers,” the teenmomfanz Instagram account reported in Jaunary 2024.