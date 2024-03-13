Fans got to know Mackenzie McKee when she made her reality TV debut during season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. Following her stint on the show, she continued to share her story on Teen Mom 3 and Teen Mom OG. After she stopped appearing on the franchise in 2022, fans are likely wondering why Mackenzie was fired from Teen Mom.

Why Was Mackenzie McKee Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

The drama began in January 2021 when Mackenzie shared a controversial statement on Facebook. “Sorry, no. There are a lot of amazing women in the world for my daughters to look up to and see as role models,” she wrote at the time. “Kamala Harris is not one of them.”

After one social media user said that they agreed with the comment, Mackenzie replied, “It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in this world, that is the one who is making history.”

Mackenzie quickly faced backlash for using the term “colored women,” with many arguing that it’s outdated and not politically correct. She later apologized and thanked fans for their feedback. “Growth is being called out and learning from my mistake, even if I meant no harm versus making excuses for myself and justifying it,” she wrote via X at the time.

In April 2021, Mackenzie took to her Instagram Live to try to “share the facts” before an episode of Teen Mom aired in which she believed she had been portrayed as racist. “[MTV] didn’t want to squash it right then and there because they wanted it to be part of the show, and this is what you will see next Tuesday,” the former reality star told her followers.

Soon after she made the claims against the network, Mackenzie was let go from the show. However, it’s never been confirmed if the situation was the reason she was fired.

What Has Mackenzie McKee Said About Being Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

Fans learned that Mackenzie was not returning to the franchise when it was revealed she wasn’t filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion in 2022. After several of her costars shared photos of themselves filming, Mackenzie took to X to hint she and MTV were not on the same page about her not returning.

“I’m an hour away and they act like I don’t even exist and can’t explain to my lawyer why,” she wrote via X about the show’s producers, implying she wanted to film the spinoff. “So that stings.”

MTV

One fan responded to the post by theorizing that Mackenzie wasn’t invited because of her comments about Kamala. However, the mother of three said she believed that wasn’t the reason why. “If that was the case, all they have to do is call me or my manager and explain,” she continued. “I would respect that.”

“Instead it was ‘let’s lie and let her find out from her costars’ on the Internet,” Mackenzie added. “Who cares about how bad that hurts.”

Is Mackenzie McKee Returning to ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’?

Rumors began to swirl that Mackenzie was returning to the franchise in 2024 when Teen Mom fan account TeenMomFanz claimed she was filming new episodes. However, neither Mackenzie nor MTV has confirmed her comeback.