Hot mama! Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee always sizzles in a bikini.

The TV personality works hard to stay in shape, and she has never been shy about showing off her progress while rocking swimsuits.

Not only does she enjoy teasing her workout routines on social media, but Mackenzie also runs her own fitness studio, Body by Mac. According to her bio on the program’s website, the mother of three grew up enjoying fitness. “I come from a background full of a fitness-loving family. We all have our own style of what we love and what we are good at,” she wrote. “Every family gathering, we would have a workout competition first in my sister’s backyard gym where BodyByMac started. I grew up doing competitive cheer and cross country.”

Mackenzie also revealed how becoming a mother inspired her to continue living a healthy lifestyle. “After having 3 kids via C-section, I was determined to keep up with my healthy lifestyle. I began to train for bodybuilding shows and during that journey, I gained a lot of knowledge and grew more patronage about helping others reach their goal,” she explained. “After doing one on one training for 2 years, I decided to design at-home workouts that people can do all around the world right from their homes. And that’s how BodyByMac came about.”

The Teen Mom star shares three kids – Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs – with estranged husband, Josh McKee.

Following their August 2013 wedding, Mackenzie and Josh split and reconciled several times before she announced they called it quits for good in July 2022. “With all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone. Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out,” the Florida resident told her Instagram followers regarding the split on July 26.

The MTV star also spoke to Celebuzz about the breakup, saying she was “stepping into an entire new life and new me.” Mackenzie explained that she was “thankful” for their 12-year relationship, but has decided it’s time to move on from her romance with Josh.

“Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us,” she said at the time. “And I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine.”

Keep scrolling to see Mackenzie’s hottest bikini moments.