Mackenzie McKee (née Douthit) is reportedly making her triumphant return to the Teen Mom franchise as a full-time cast member after being fired in 2022. Fans want to know more about the longtime MTV star appearing on reality TV again.

Is Mackenzie McKee Returning to ‘Teen Mom’?

Teen mom fanpage teenmomfanz broke the news on their Instagram account on January 14, with a post announcing that Mackenzie “will be featured on the next season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter as a full time cast member. We will be seeing Mackenzie navigate life after a divorce and a new romance, while also seeing the struggles of losing her mom to a cancer battle.”

The site noted that Mackenzie “has been filming for the new season, which is going to air later this year,” and that she and boyfriend Khesiano Hall “also attended the third season of Teen Mom Family Reunion.”

In Touch has reached out to MTV for comment.

Why Was Mackenzie McKee Fired From ‘Teen Mom’?

The fitness trainer’s feud with costar Cheyenne Floyd, who accused her of bullying, as well as using a racial slur on social media seemingly led to her dismissal from the reality show.

After being let go in March 2022, Mackenzie claimed she was not asked to join the Teen Mom spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

In a since-deleted June 2022 tweet, Mackenzie wrote, “I’m an hour away and they act like I don’t even exist and can’t explain to my lawyer why. So that stings,” referring to the girls’ trip to River Ranch, Florida.

In another post, she claimed to not know the exact reasons she was let go from Teen Mom other than a ratings dip. “The only thing [MTV tells] my lawyer and I quote ‘nothing against her at all, the views are just in the toilet,’” she wrote. “So, we find things out on the Internet, which is a huge slap in my face.”

Are Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd Still Feuding?

A production source told teenmomfanz Mackenzie and Cheyenne have “worked past their issues” and “will be cordial as coworkers.” The two are even following each other again on Instagram.

How Long Has Mackenzie McKee Been With the ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise?

The Oklahoma native first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2011, where fans watched her give birth to son Gannon with ​then-future husband Josh McKee. She was then cast on Teen Mom 3, which only lasted for one season in 2013. Mackenzie joined the cast of Teen Mom OG in 2019, replacing Bristol Palin.