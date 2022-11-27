Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Moved to the Suburbs! See Their Stunning New California Home

Moving on up. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd and husband Zach Davis have had an eventful year as they survived a scary shooting incident near their previous home in Los Angeles, got married and Zach was sentenced to serve 120 days in jail for a DUI. On top of all of that, the pair moved out of the city into a brand-new home in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

“Welcome to my beautiful home,” Zach said in an October 2022 YouTube video as he opened the front door. “This is Casa de Davis.”

The mother of two guides viewers into the foyer of their stunning abode – which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic – with sky-high ceilings and a long hallway with views straight through to the backyard.

While the home was still empty at the time that the couple invited in fans via social media, it appeared that the newlyweds had not quite decided how to use all of the rooms in the home.

“This is the mother-in-law suite,” Zach began before getting cut off by Cheyenne, who claimed the room as her own. “This is my room that I am most excited for because this is my space. We’re gonna have a big sign that says ‘Cheyenne’s Space: Don’t Enter,’” she proclaimed.

Turning the camera back to himself, Zach added, “She really thinks this is gonna be her space, but little does she know I’m about to start my own podcast, so I will be right in here too.”

Although the home is a newbuild, Zach and Cheyenne – who tied the knot at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, California, on September 29 – had plans to upgrade the space to fit their style.

“By the way, all the carpet in the house is getting removed this week. So, imagine this being hardwood,” she said while standing in her soon-to-be office, complete with a private bathroom and kitchenette.

Since moving into their home in October 2022, the reality TV couple have ripped up the carpet and tile throughout the home and laid new floors, added upscale molding to the walls in the great room, among various other projects. The pair even hosted their first holiday in their new home as they had their families over for Thanksgiving.

Take a look inside MTV stars Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis’ California home.