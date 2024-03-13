A lot has changed for Teen Mom alum Mackenzie McKee (née Douthit) since stepping away from MTV in 2021, including her split from husband Josh McKee and subsequent relationship with boyfriend Khesanio Hall. Fans are curious about her new man and their relationship amid Mack’s return for season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Who Is Mackenzie Mckee’s Boyfriend Khesanio?

Khesanio, who goes by Khess, is a Jamaica native born in October 1994. He is an avid soccer player and, according to his LinkedIn profile, Khess works as a youth soccer coach at St. Peter Raiders Soccer Club. He’s also a head soccer coach at a high school in St. Petersburg, Florida.

He attended Northeastern University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Human Services and Psychology before going on to receive his MBA from Oklahoma Wesleyan University in 2021.

When Did Mackenzie and Khesanio Start Dating?

Mackenzie and Khesanio first went public with their relationship in December 2022 and celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2023.

“He’s a teacher, high school girls and boys soccer coach, and club soccer coach for 2 teams and still manages to be the best person the kids and I could have ever asked for,” she gushed about her man in an Instagram Q&A.

While the pair are set to work on their relationship during season 3 of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premieres on MTV in March 2024, the former 16 & Pregnant star previously hinted that an engagement might be in their future.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Mckee/Instagram

“Waiting for that engagement post,” a fan commented under Khess’ February 2024 Instagram post, prompting Mackenzie to respond, “Mack Hall don’t sound too bad does it.”

When Did Mackenzie and Josh Split?

The former couple – who share children Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs – were notoriously on and off throughout their relationship. After numerous cheating scandals, including one involving Mackenzie’s cousin, they called it quits for good in July 2022.

“With all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone. Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out,” Mack shared via Instagram at the time. “I am breaking my silence about Josh, and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy.”

She continued, “I’m coming from a very deep, raw and vulnerable part of my heart … life is crazy. Our entire life was played out in the spotlight. I’m stepping into an entire new life and new me. The things I use to cry over, are now a walk in the park.”