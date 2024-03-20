Teen Mom alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) may have found success on HGTV, but she says she will never forget where she got her start in reality TV.

“After I left that, I was just ready to leave it behind. But, of course, I see clips online,” Chelsea, 32, told Entertainment Tonight while sharing her thoughts on the MTV show following her exit. “These girls were a huge part of a very important part of my life as well.”

Chelsea made her reality TV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, which documented her pregnancy with daughter Aubree, 14. After fans watched Chelsea become a first time mother, viewers continued to follow her journey on Teen Mom 2 when it premiered in 2011.

“We kind of all went through the same thing together at the same time, and even if I don’t talk to these girls all the time, my heart is still with them,” she continued about her former costars.

After noting that navigating teen parenthood was “a hard thing to go through publicly,” she pointed out that she and her costars “were young and naive” when Teen Mom 2 premiered. “So I still care about all of those girls so much, and I just wish them so, so well,” Chelsea added.

The South Dakota native – who quit the franchise after 10 years in 2020 – also revealed that she’s still in touch with former costar Kailyn Lowry. “The only girl I kind of keep up with is Kail, like in texts,” she explained. “But I follow a lot of the girls on social media, so I definitely follow along on there … [and] I would be so down to grab dinner or get together with some of the girls.”

Chelsea shocked fans when she announced that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, had decided to quit the show. “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she wrote alongside a family photo via Instagram. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

Chelsea added that she and Cole, 35, were “proud to have been able to share [their] story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed [their] journey from the beginning.”

Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

While Chelsea shares Aubree with ex Adam Lind, she and Cole are the proud parents to children Watson, 7, Layne, 5, and Walker, 3. Additionally, Cole adopted Aubree in 2022.

While Chelsea and Cole – who tied the knot in 2016 – were ready to leave Teen Mom 2, they made their reality TV return when Down Home Fab premiered on HGTV in January 2023. Instead of showing the couple balance parenthood, their current show allows Chelsea and Cole to show off their own personal design styles and sensibilities.

“I feel so excited,” Chelsea told Entertainment Tonight about season 2, which premieres on Thursday, March 21. “I feel like the projects are better. I feel like we are more confident. I just feel like it is definitely a level up.”