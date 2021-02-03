Iggy Azalea’s Son Onyx Is Such a Charmer! Look at the Cutest Photos of Her Baby Boy

Iggy Azalea is embracing her role as a first-time mom to son Onyx after surprising fans with her baby announcement in June 2020.

The “Fancy” rapper became a trending topic last summer when she revealed her exciting news and explained her reasons for keeping it under wraps. “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” Iggy wrote, noting that she wanted to “keep his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret.”

The performer added, “I love him beyond words.” Iggy shares her baby boy with ex Playboi Carti (real name: Jordan Terrell Carter).

Iggy and Playboi have been romantically linked for quite some time. They sparked engagement rumors in July 2019 after moving in together in 2018. The “Woke Up Like This” lyricist even discussed their off-the-charts chemistry during an interview amid the relationship speculation. “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody,” he told Fader in June 2019. “It was over with.”

The Australia native later confirmed they broke up after two years of dating in an update via her Instagram Stories. “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone and I’m not in a relationship,” she wrote in October 2020, shortly after her previous cryptic post caused a stir. “You Lost a Real 1,” her last message read. “People take loyalty for granted [and] that’s why I’d rather be alone.”

By November, Iggy was counting her blessings and focused on building a brighter future with her little one. “Big kid. In spite of all its plot twists 2020 is somehow the greatest of my life so far because of Onyx,” she gushed on Instagram with a photo of her precious angel resting peacefully in her arms. “I’m thankful today and every day until I die that I have such a sweet, kind, beautiful boy.”

