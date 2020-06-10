After Iggy Azalea announced she has a son, fans immediately speculated her boyfriend, Playboi Carti, is the father. Many took to Twitter to congratulate the “Woke Up Like This” rapper although neither Iggy nor Playboi have confirmed he’s the dad.

“So that’s why @playboicarti hasn’t dropped WLR. That boy got Iggy pregnant and is taking care of his son,” one user tweeted referring to Playboi’s highly anticipated alum. “Congrats to @IGGYAZALEA and @playboicarti on their new child!!!!! May you have a healthy son!!!!!” another added with several red heart emojis. “I told y’all Iggy and Playboi Carti had a baby LOL,” a third chimed in.

The “Black Widow” singer, 30, surprised fans and revealed she’s a mother on Wednesday, June 10. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” the Australia native wrote on her Instagram Story. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

Iggy and Playboi (real name: Jordan Carter) first met in 2018 while the beauty was on her world tour. The “Magnolia” rapper confirmed their relationship in June 2019 in an interview with Fader magazine. “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with,” the 23-year-old said, explaining the couple had relocated from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Georgia, together. “I support everything she does.”

The pair sparked engagement rumors in July 2019 when Iggy was spotted with a huge diamond ring on her left hand. They sadly hit a rough patch in December of that year when the “Pretty Girls” singer revealed she was “single” on her Instagram Story. Two weeks later, she took back her words and said she “immediately regretted” sharing her relationship status.

“The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will — more than you could ever know,” she wrote at the time. “That’s all the world should ever need to hear, and I am sorry for making something public that should always remain between him [and] I, no matter what.”