Iggy Azalea Reveals She Has a Son: ‘He Is Not a Secret and I Love Him Beyond Words’

Proud mama. Iggy Azalea broke the news that she has a son in a surprise Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 10. The rapper said she was “waiting for the right time to say something,” but ultimately wanted fans to know that her little boy was “not a secret” and she “loves him beyond words.”

Iggy, 30, didn’t reveal any additional details about when she welcomed her son, admitting she’s been “anxious to share news that giant” for a while. When she realized the feeling wasn’t passing anytime soon, she decided there was never going to be a “right time.” However, she hinted she won’t be sharing too many more details about her family on social media. “I want to keep his life private,” she wrote.

Courtesy Iggy Azalea/Instagram

Her partner, fellow rapper Playboi Carti (real name: Jordan Carter), has yet to speak out publicly. Though the “Fancy” singer didn’t confirm he’s the father of her child, the two have been together since 2018 and sparked engagement rumors when a diamond ring was among items stolen from their property in November 2019. People reported the maybe-engagement ring was worth a hefty $35,000.

After a public rough patch that made its way onto social media in December 2019, they confirmed they were still going strong in January. “I love Jordan very much, I always will — more than you could ever know,” Iggy wrote. “That’s all the world should ever need to hear, and I am sorry for making something public that should always remain between him [and] I, no matter what.”

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

In a 2019 interview with Fader, Carti, 23, revealed he’s just as serious about her. “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody,” he said. “It was over with.” He also hinted he values his privacy just as much as Iggy does, admitting he hardly ever goes online and “always lets his phone die” instead of scrolling endlessly through social media.

After an Instagram hiatus of her own, the “Pretty Girls” rapper returned to posting regular photos on her feed in May. On June 7, she hinted she and her family celebrated her birthday together at home as she showed a photo of herself all dressed up and ready to blow out the candles on a cake. Looks like these three are already a happy family — and we wish them the best.