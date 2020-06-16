30, Flirty and Thriving! Iggy Azalea’s Fiercest and ‘Fancy’-est Looks Prove She’s Not Afraid to Push Boundaries

Serving style cues! Iggy Azalea came on the music scene as a blonde bombshell hailing from rural Australia and has since pushed the boundaries with her fashion statements.

When the “Fancy” rapper moved to the United States at only 15, she was motivated to chase her dreams of performing and become a star in her own right.

With the viral success of her music videos “P—sy” and “Two Times,” she garnered the attention of rapper T.I., who signed the artist to his label Grand Hustle. In 2011, she dropped her mixtape, Ignorant Art. Iggy also landed on the cover of XXL as part of the prestigious “Top 10 Freshman List” in 2012.

Two years later, she wowed fans with her catchy tracks on The New Classic, which peaked among the top five of several charts worldwide. “Work” and “Fancy” were two of her hottest singles from the album. Furthermore, she collaborated with Ariana Grande on “Problem,” which scored the No. 2 spot on Billboard.

While she professionally cut ties with T.I. in 2015, she went on to make the popular song “Black Widow” and has since dropped more music with her 2019 album, In My Defense, and EP, Wicked Lips.

Fans have grown to know and love her lyrical prowess and edgy style. The songwriter has not only evolved as an artist, but has also stepped outside the box with her fashion cues at various red carpet events and more.

“I naturally want to be provocative,” the star previously said about her style and music to Vogue in a candid interview. “[Women] don’t have a lot of ways to be portrayed and more times than not, you feel like you’ve been put in the wrong box.”

Iggy also dished about how much she is enjoying life in the U.S. “I’d known since about 11 that I wanted to live in America,” she shared. “At this point, I feel like I’m more from California than Australia. L.A. is my home.”

The star recently returned to social media after a brief hiatus and shared some fierce portraits showing her living her best life.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Iggy’s fiercest looks over the years.