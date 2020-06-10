Seems like rap is Iggy Azalea’s love language! Throughout her dating history, the musician has been linked to her fair share of fellow rappers, including stars like A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti (real name: Jordan Carter). She and the “Shoota” singer even sparked engagement rumors in November 2019 after they reported a $35,000 diamond ring was stolen from their home.

The maybe-engagement ring suggested the two might have plans to tie the knot. After the couple went through a rough patch the following month and Iggy aired out their dirty laundry by declaring herself “single” on Instagram, she later confirmed they were still on. In January, she returned to social media to reveal they were actually stronger than ever.

“I love Jordan very much, I always will — more than you could ever know,” the “Fancy” singer told her followers. “That’s all the world should ever need to hear, and I am sorry for making something public that should always remain between him [and] I, no matter what.”

The couple first started dating in 2018 and moved in together by 2019. Though they’ve kept their romance private in the months following their relationship trouble, Carti’s shared his own words of love in the past. “Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody,” he said during an interview with Fader in 2019. “It was over with.”

Now, they’ve seemingly taken the next step together after Iggy revealed on June 10 that she has a son. “I kept waiting for the right moment to say something, but it feels like, the more time passes, the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” she told her followers in an Instagram Story. “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret, [and] I love him beyond words.”

Though she didn’t clarify when her son was born or who his father is — and Carti himself hasn’t spoken out on social media — fans think her partner is the obvious answer, and they’ve taken to Twitter to congratulate the stars. We hope the rappers are as happy as ever with their new arrival.

