Making his Instagram debut! Iggy Azalea shared the first photos of her baby boy, Onyx Carter, shortly after confirming her split from her son’s father, rapper Playboi Carti.

Iggy, 30, shared two new photos via Instagram on Saturday, October 24. In the first photo, she wore an all-black outfit with her hair tied up in a scarf as she held her son on her hip. In the second photo, the “Fancy” rapper wore her hair down with a black top and cradled her baby boy in her arms as they both looked into the camera. She simply captioned the photoset with a baby angel emoji.

Courtesy of @thenewclassic/Instagram

The Australia native’s unveiling of her child comes just one day after she confirmed she and Carti, 24, broke up after nearly two years of dating.

“You lost a real 1,” she wrote in a cryptic message on her Instagram Story on Friday, October 23. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Even though she didn’t mention Carti (real name: Jordan Carter) by name, the “Black Widow” rapper later clarified who the message was about. “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she explained in a separate Instagram Story post.

Iggy (real name: Amethyst Kelly) has kept much of her relationship with the “Shoota” rapper under wraps. They were first linked in 2018 and went public with their romance in March 2019. Carti, 24, confirmed the couple had moved in together during an interview with Fader that June. They sparked engagement rumors in July 2019 when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on The X Change Rate, but she later denied she and Carti were engaged.

Courtesy of @thenewclassic/Instagram

The couple sparked pregnancy rumors in December 2019, which Iggy previously denied several times. In June 2020, she announced the birth of their son via Instagram.

“I have a son,” the “Kream” rapper wrote via Instagram at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

One month later, Iggy announced their son’s name via Instagram while sharing an audio recording of herself talking to her baby boy. “Amethyst [and] Onyx,” she wrote over the clip.