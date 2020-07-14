World, meet Onyx! Iggy Azalea revealed her son’s name on Instagram just one month after fans learned about his arrival. Considering the rapper’s real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly, it’s not too surprising she decided to pick a moniker in the same vein for her baby boy.

“Amethyst [and] Onyx,” she shared in a post on Instagram. The picture featured their names side by side as the audio revealed Iggy, 30, speaking to her son. “Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?” the “Fancy” singer could be heard asking. “Aww. Hello!”

Amethyst is a stone made up of purple and violet quartz that symbolizes peace. Onyx is a type of gemstone believed to have powerful protection and healing properties. It’s said to transform negative energy and help prevent the loss of positive energy.

The announcement came on the heels of rumors Iggy and partner Playboi Carti (real name: Jordan Carter) named her son Gilbert. Carti is yet to be confirmed as the little boy’s father — or speak out at all about Iggy’s baby — but a fan page for the Atlanta native posted about the family a week earlier. “Iggy Azalea spotted for the first time with her and Playboi Carti’s newborn son, Gilbert Carter,” they captioned a photo of the Australian rapper and her son.

According to a screenshot captured by Daily Mail, Iggy refuted the claims made on the Instagram account. “What made you choose the name Gilbert?” one fan asked. “I’m OK with y’all joking [and] all, but let it be known I didn’t name my child that. LMAO,” the “Pretty Girls” singer allegedly responded.

Iggy first announced she had a son on June 10. Though she was waiting for the “right time to say something,” she realized that she would never feel completely comfortable sharing “news that giant with the world.” Ultimately, she decided it was time to reveal her family was growing because she wanted to “make it clear” that her son is “not a secret.” In a text post shared on her Story, she announced, “I want to keep his life private … [but] I love him beyond words.”

It looks like the new mama is starting to feel OK with sharing even more info about her son. We can’t wait to see more.