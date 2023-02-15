Ice-T and Coco Austin Won’t Tolerate Haters! Their Best Clapbacks at Trolls Over the Years

Defending themselves. Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, have never been afraid to clap back at their haters.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2002, have been open about many aspects of their lives with their fans. Whether it comes to discussing their sex lives or opening up about their parenting decisions, Ice-T and Coco are always confident enough to stand up to their ​trolls.

One source of backlash the pair regularly faces from critics ​comes from certain ways they have chosen to raise their daughter Chanel, whom they welcomed in 2015.

In October 2022, the California native reflected on her experience with mom-shamers. “They’re like, on me,” Coco told Page Six about trolls that comment on her decisions as a mother. “But the thing is, everybody’s a hypocrite I feel because they do certain weird things in their house.”

She then admitted that she doesn’t understand why her parenting choices receive so many negative responses. “I don’t think that bathing my daughter in the sink is weird. If I have a huge-ass sink, why not? It’s just easier for me,” Coco said, referencing certain situations she’s been criticized for. “And if I have to carry her everywhere and it’s just easier to bring a stroller, why not? She’s petite, she’s super small, and it’s easier.”

“I just don’t understand. Why go after me over something so stupid? It’s a stroller. It’s our baby in a sink,” the Ice Loves Coco alum continued. “Like, come on people, next thing you’re going to say, ‘Oh, you’re kissing her wrong,’ you know?”

While Ice-T and Coco have both faced backlash, they’ve also proven that they can have fun with the way they’re viewed.

In February 2023, the ​Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star shared a video of a man checking out Coco while they attended the Grammy Awards together.

“Lol .. I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out … I TOTALLY understand,” Ice-T – whose real name is Tracy Marrow – captioned the clip, which showed Coco shaking her booty and hips as she enjoyed the performance on stage.

While the video began with the man glancing over at Ice-T, he soon shifted his attention to admire Coco’s dance moves.

Keep scrolling to see the most memorable times Ice-T and Coco Austin have stood up to their haters over the years.