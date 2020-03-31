Coco Austin Sets the Record Straight After Fan Asks If She and Ice-T Split: ‘That Is Fake’

Putting a stop to the rumor mill. Coco Austin took to her Instagram comments to set the record straight about her relationship status with longtime love Ice-T. The 41-year-old addressed split rumors and confirmed they are going strong.

“Is it true you are Ice are not together anymore?” one user commented on a photo of the busty beauty and 4-year-old daughter Chanel getting silly while in quarantine. In response, Coco cleared up any confusion. “Where did you hear that? We’ve been together for 19 years … Wherever you heard that is fake.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In the replies, fans were relieved to hear the rumors were false. “All right that’s good I was just wondering,” the user replied. Another added, “I’m glad it’s fake news you guys you one of my favorite couples.”

It looks like Ice, 62, is on the same page as the proud mama. On March 17, he made sure to give his better half a sweet birthday shout out. “You’ve changed my life for the better and given me a beautiful baby daughter. I love you to death. Happy birthday, baby!” the rapper captioned a photo of the two.

In fact, the celebrity couple are better than ever. In January, Coco exclusively told In Touch their love continues to grow, especially since welcoming Chanel to their family. “Now that Chanel’s involved, it really bonded us even in a better way,” she explained. “We didn’t know we could get closer, but having Chanel made us even closer, if that even make sense.”

She continued, “It’s the goal. And I’m like, ‘How much closer can you get?’ but there is definitely a real true love bond. You don’t see it, you just feel it. And you’re just hoping that it always stays that way.”

Despite being an item for almost two decades, Coco said it doesn’t feel very long at all. “We happened in a blink,” she said, adding, “We have such a really cool bond, Ice and I, and a good friendship — not just a marriage, but a good friendship. And we’re just so comfortable with each other at this point that it’s like you can’t see one another without each other.”

Straight from the horse’s mouth! Our favorite celebrity couple is A-OK.