Standing up for his family. Ice-T slammed a troll who accused his wife, Coco Austin, of wearing a dress that’s “three sizes too small.”

One February 7, one critic took to Twitter to discuss the tight dress Coco, 43, wore to the Grammy Awards on February 5. The social media user compared Coco to Adele, writing that the “Rolling In the Deep” singer knew “her beauty” before her fitness transformation and “doesn’t have to be wrapped in a dress 3 sizes too small” like Coco.

“When was that last time you had some Dick,” Ice-T, 64, wrote in response to the hater on Monday, February 13. “That’s the problem. Lol.”

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star defended his wife’s outfit choice after he shared a video of a man checking out Coco at the Grammy Awards.

“Lol … I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out … I TOTALLY understand,” he captioned the clip.

In the video, the man glanced over at Ice as he kept his eyes on the stage during a performance. He then directed his gaze at Coco, who shimmied her hips and booty along to the music. The man appeared mesmerized by the mother of one as she stunned in the skin-tight, flesh-toned gown with silver sequin accents and a plunging neckline.

The pair tied the knot in 2002. They welcomed their only child, daughter Chanel, in 2015.

Over the years, Coco has faced plenty of backlash for her parenting decisions. However, she has always been prepared to clap back at her critics.

“They’re like, on me,” the California native told Page Six about the mom-shaming she experiences in October 2022. “But the thing is, everybody’s a hypocrite I feel because they do certain weird things in their house.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The former Ice Loves Coco star then admitted that she doesn’t understand why people are so critical of her parenting choices. “I don’t think that bathing my daughter in the sink is weird. If I have a huge-ass sink, why not? It’s just easier for me,” Coco told the outlet, referencing criticism she faced after sharing a video of how she gave Chanel a bath on Instagram in September.

“I just don’t understand. Why go after me over something so stupid?” she added. “Like, come on people, next thing you’re going to say, ‘Oh, you’re kissing her wrong,’ you know?”