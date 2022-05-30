Coco Austin Has Never Been Shy About Flaunting Her Bikini Body: See Photos!

Bikini babe! Coco Austin has never been shy about showing off her impressive bikini body.

Coco has been known to pose in bikinis in solo shots on Instagram, as well as with her daughter, Chanel. The former Ice Loves Coco star shared plenty of swimsuit photos during her trip to the Bahamas with Chanel and her husband, Ice-T, in May 2022.

While the mother of one has left little to the imagination when it comes to her physique, she also embraces her sexuality. The model revealed that she and Ice-T make sure to carve out time for each other as they raise Chanel.

“Sexy time is kind of iffy because now we turned it into the family bed,” she told E! News in March 2022, noting she and her spouse of 21 years always make their relationship a priority. “We schedule those times in. We have a dog handler to take the dogs, we have a babysitter. It is so worth it because it is not going to last forever. Her being little like this is not going to last forever.”

She also gushed over the way Ice-T takes care of their daughter when he returns home at night, revealing he “turns into a little teddy bear with [Chanel].” Coco quipped, “She could say anything to him, and he will get it.”

“At the end of the night, we turn our bed into the family bed. All three dogs, her, we all turn our family bed into our bonding times since we don’t see dad during the day,” the Angel Blade actress added.

Coco also told E! that it’s been a blessing watching her only child grow up into the adorable kid she is today. “Seriously, like, how did this come out of me because she is so good,” she said at the time. “We are besties. We had a hard time today going to school because she didn’t want me to leave her. She sat there and cried. It gets me all teary-eyed.”

The Los Angeles native married the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor in December 2005. They welcomed their daughter a decade later in 2015. In addition to Chanel, Ice-T is also a dad to daughter LeTesha Marrow and son Tracy Marrow Jr. from past relationships.

Keep scrolling to see Coco’s sexiest bikini looks.