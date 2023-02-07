Ice-T completely gets it that men can’t keep their eyes off of his stunning wife Coco Austin and her killer curves … especially in the revealing gown she wore when the couple attended the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star was seated next to an attendee who gave Coco a serious checking out during the ceremony, despite standing next to the actor. Ice shared the video captured by another audience member to his Instagram account on Monday, February 6, and had a good laugh about it.

“Lol … I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out … I TOTALLY understand,” the rapper wrote in the caption of the hilarious video.

The man glanced over at Ice, who was looking directly at the stage during a performance and then moved his gaze across the table to Coco, who was shimmying her hips and booty to the music. He gave her a solid up and down look at her mesmerizing moves in her skin-tight, plunging flesh-toned gown with silver sequin accents. Since the Think Like a Man Too star looked so incredible, no wonder he couldn’t help himself.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Ice’s friends and followers loved the post. Rapper Busta Rhymes left a series of laughing emojis, while talk show host Arsenio Hall posted a victory hand emoji. One fan asked, “Well do you blame him for looking at your beautiful wife? But respectfully so, he could’ve been a little more discreet.”

The “Colors” rapper star was on hand at the Grammys to participate in the epic tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. He joined other artists including Run-D.M.C., Queen Latifah, Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav and Rakim as they performed their biggest hits in a showcase produced by Questlove.

Ice almost skipped out on the chance to be part of such a magical moment, as the Grammys took place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena and he didn’t want to make the cross-country flight from the East Coast.

“Questlove calls me up and he says, ‘All right, you gotta come to L.A. this weekend … It’s a big performance, I got you in the lineup,'” the Ice Loves Coco star told Entertainment Tonight. “And I was still hesitant ’cause it’s a long travel. But then he says, ‘You don’t want to be sitting at home watching this show, saying you should’ve been there. I was invited but I didn’t show up.’ And [so] I got my Black a— on a plane,” he added.