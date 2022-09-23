No Holding Back! Coco Austin’s Best Clapbacks to Mom-Shaming Over the Years

Strong mama. Coco Austin has never been afraid to stand up to critics that have felt the need to discuss her parenting decisions over the years.

Coco married Ice-T in December 2005. After one decade of marriage, the couple welcomed their daughter, Chanel, in 2015. In addition to Chanel, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor is also a dad to daughter LeTesha Marrow and son Tracy Marrow Jr. from past relationships.

The model has never been shy about sharing details when it comes to her personal life, including her love of being pregnant.

“I can’t say how much I loved being pregnant, and I’m still pregnant,” she told People in 2015 before welcoming Chanel. “I joke that, I never thought I would feel this way because me being into fitness my whole life, I didn’t know how my body was going to react. I was feeling like, ‘Oh man, how am I going to like blowing up like a whale and not liking my body?’”

She went on to reveal that being pregnant made her feel “the opposite” of how she expected to feel. “When you become pregnant you totally honor the fact that you’re pregnant and you love the bump, and you love the feeling of something growing inside of you. You could care less about your body,” the TV personality explained. “I say to this day, I could be pregnant for the rest of my life. Believe it or not.”

At the time, Coco noted that she had a relatively easy pregnancy. She explained that she “didn’t get morning sickness” and never felt “nauseated.”

Although her pregnancy was smooth, her journey as a mother hasn’t always been the same.

Over the years, Coco has had to defend herself as a mother against critics.

“I’m totally serious when I say I love being a wife. I like the role I play … I can be crazy coco at times but I have a good heart,” she clapped back in 2015 via Twitter. “Let me add, I don’t have nannies or babysitters. I’ve been 100% hands on w/Chanel. I also clean my own house & do my own laundry #100%wife.”

Keep scrolling to see some of Coco’s best clapbacks to mom-shamers.