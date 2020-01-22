While Ice-T and Coco Austin’s daughter, Chanel, gets to sit VIP at the hottest night clubs, she is so over fans doting on her famous parents. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Coco, 40, explained how the 4-year-old pokes fun at their starstruck admirers.

“I wasn’t even aware she knew who we were at all,” Coco said, adding, “But she likes to joke and pretend. She likes to act things out.” Coco went on to share how one time Chanel threw her off with one of her performances. “‘Oooh hiii Ice-T and Coco! I love you! Ice-T and Coco,’” Chanel said with exaggeration. To Coco’s surprise, “She was acting out a fan!”

Ralph Notaro / MEGA

Coco continued, “And it was so funny because I didn’t even realize that she was aware of her surroundings and she even knew about these fans, but she was making jokes with it. ‘Ice-T and Coco, I love you!’”

Although Chanel can get tired of her parent’s fans, she loves when people come to see her. “Not only do they want to take picture Ice-T or Coco, now they want to take a picture with Chanel, and believe me, she’s a ham for it.”

Chanel is a star in her own right, even though she is still a tot. Coco previously told In Touch exclusively how she already has her acting chops. When Chanel made her acting debut in her dad’s music video, the proud mom gushed how she acted on cue and knew her lines. “I’ve been in that moment, I’ve been in front of the camera — it’s nice to be behind the camera watching my little mini do her thing. But I was like, ‘Oh, she might have it. She might actually like doing this.’”

Despite Chanel’s apparent talent, Coco said she “wouldn’t push” her into a career in show business if her daughter wasn’t interested. “I see her personality. That’s where it’s kind of going automatically. She likes to perform. She likes to act out for you. She likes to be a comedian in your eyes. She likes to sing and dance. And that’s kind of what ‘star’ entails, you know, they want to be that shining light.” She is definitely a powerhouse in the making!