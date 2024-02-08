Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has a lot to consider regarding her plans for the future, including where she will live after her high school graduation amid her boyfriend Dralin Carswell‘s legal problems. The reality star, 18, admitted she wasn’t “as happy” on her graduation day as she expected to be in a teaser clip for the season 7 premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis shared exclusively with ​In Touch.

After Dralin, 22, asked why she wasn’t excited for her graduation, Alana explained that there was “so much going on” in her life and complained that her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird was pressuring her to decide what she was doing for college.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet,’” she said. “I know I graduate today, but give me some time to figure it out.”

Alana then said that she wanted to move to Colorado, though didn’t want to go without Dralin. However, she pointed out that they don’t know if he will “be able to go to Colorado.” Dralin said he didn’t want to “hold [her] back,” though Alana admitted she didn’t want to move to another state by herself.

“I wanna go to Colorado with you, but I don’t know if I can leave the state,” Dralin told Alana in a confessional. She responded, “If you can’t figure this out, what’s gonna happen with us, you know? Like, we can’t even be together if you in a whole other state.”

After Alana said that Dralin was “stressing [her] out,” she added that she was scared to make a plan amid her older sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer battle. “This is too much, you know,” she said. “I just don’t feel like it seems like a good time to leave right now.”

Anna later died in December 2023 at the age of 29 following her cancer battle.

The couple worried about their future together following Dralin’s run-in with the law. He was arrested for driving under the influence during a high-speed police chase in February 2023, In Touch ​confirmed at the time. Following the arrest, Dralin remained in the Monroe County jail for two days before he was released on a $25,000 bond. He was charged with following too closely, failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and speeding, fleeing and attempting to evade police, according to the Money County Sheriff’s office.

While viewers will have to tune into the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis to see how Alana and Dralin come to the big decision, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum revealed in July 2023 that they were relocating to Colorado so that she could attend Regis University to study nursing.

WeTV (2)

“I’ll be moving off campus for security reasons and because Dralin is coming with me,” she explained at the time. “I think he’s more excited to move there than me. He’s ready to move out of our small town and experience something new too.”

Alana continued, “I think [living together will] be good for us honestly and I mean, I think it will be fun. Even though I’m moving halfway across the country, it’ll be good for me.”

Mama June: Family Crisis season 7 premieres on ​WEtv Friday, February 9, at 9 p.m. ET.