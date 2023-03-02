Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo’s boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, was arrested for driving under the influence, In Touch confirmed on Thursday, March 2.

Carswell, 21, was arrested on Tuesday, February 28, and remained in the Monroe County jail for two days. He was released on a $25,000 bond, according to the Money County Sheriff’s office. Carswell was charged with one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, one count of DUI — less safe — drugs, one count of following too closely, one count of failure to maintain lane and one count of speeding in excess of maximum limits.

The Monroe County Reporter was the first to report the news.

Prior to being arrested, both Carswell and Alana Thompson, 17, were together during a high-speed police chase, according to the outlet.

Police ran the tags on Carswell’s Dodge Charger, which revealed that he had outstanding warrants, per the outlet. Monroe County Lt. John Thompson also told MCR that he attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Carswell sped up. A chase then ensued and continued for three miles, ending up with a PIT maneuver that caused the car to spin out, according to the outlet.

Thompson was reportedly picked up by her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, following the incident.

MEGA

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum and her boyfriend began dating in 2021, with the couple going Instagram official in September of that year. Due to their age difference, Thompson and Carswell faced backlash from fans despite the age of consent being 16 in Georgia, which is where they live.

In response to the criticism they received, Thompson defended her romance during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2022, in which she pointed out that Carswell had her family’s approval.

“In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he’s Black and I’m white, and we’re an interracial couple,” she told the outlet at the time. “I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don’t really care.”

Although the young duo may be enjoying their time together, Carswell has been in trouble with the law in the past. In May 2019, he was arrested for statutory rape, In Touch confirmed, two years before he and Thompson began their relationship.

At the time, Carswell was initially arrested and charged for rape, and upon questioning, the minor said the sex was consensual. Carswell was accused of submitting a false statement to police, in which he claimed he didn’t visit the home of the girl on the night that he was accused of having sex with her. This led to the rape charges being dismissed for the charge of making a false statement. The false statement charge was adjudicated in a June 2021 pretrial diversion agreement where Dralin agreed to several conditions, including for him to see an addiction specialist, to consume no alcohol, to undergo drug and alcohol screens, to have no contact with the victim and to attend a moral reconation class. The case was then closed.