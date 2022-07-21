Dralin Carswell, the boyfriend of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, was previously arrested for statutory rape in May 2019, In Touch can confirm. The incident happened less than two years before he began dating the reality star.

Dralin, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, was accused of climbing through a 15-year-old girl’s window and having sex with her, in a police report obtained by The Sun. The girl’s mother reported the incident to police, though the teen told officers the intercourse was consensual.

A warrant for Dralin’s arrest was issued on May 29, 2019, in Wilkinson County, Georgia and he was taken into custody that same day. He had a mugshot taken at the time.

Upon further questioning by police, Dralin was accused of making a false statement for claiming he didn’t visit the home of the girl on the night he was accused of having sex with her. That charge was later adjudicated in a June 2021 pretrial diversion agreement where Dralin agreed to consume no alcohol, see an addiction specialist, do drug and alcohol screens, have no contact with the victim and attend a moral reconation class, In Touch confirmed via court docs. The case was then closed.

Alana, 16, confirmed in September 2021 that she was in a relationship with Dralin, 21, after they had been quietly dating since January. She shared an Instagram photo of the pair holding hands at a pumpkin patch while wearing matching T-shirts. The Toddlers and Tiaras alum wrote the word “bae” on the snapshot, which she later deleted amid backlash from fans over their age difference.

One month prior to going Instagram official with Dralin, the teen made the heartbreaking revelation to Teen Vogue that she didn’t have any friendships, though she secretly had someone special in her life with her boyfriend.

Is Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Engaged? Sister Lauryn Efird Speaks Out “To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all,” she told the publication, “Because I feel like folks are so much like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m friends with Honey Boo Boo.'” She then added, “I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends.” Alana and Dralin are still happily dating with approval of her sister and guardian Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. He has even given the TLC star a promise ring. “Me and my husband love Dralin. He’s very respectful and treats Alana with the utmost respect,” Pumpkin told The Sun in a June 21 interview, adding, “He is around us and our kids a bunch also and we love him for Alana.”