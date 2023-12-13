Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, were by her side when she died from stage 4 adrenal cancer on December 9, 2023. But who will get custody of the girls after the TLC star’s passing?

Who Are Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Daughters?

Kaitlyn Elizabeth Shannon was Anna’s eldest daughter. She was born on July 26, 2012, and was 11 years old at the time of her mom’s death. Anna never publicly revealed the identity of Kaitlyn’s father.

Kylee Madison Cardwell was Anna’s youngest daughter. She was born on December 9, 2015, and turned 8 years old on the same day that her mom died. Kylee’s father is Anna’s ex-husband, Michael Cardwell, who the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was married to from 2014 until 2017.

Courtesy of Anna Cardwell/Facebook

Before her death, Anna got to celebrate Kaitlyn graduating from elementary school and Kylee finishing first grade in May 2023. “I am one proud mama right now and I also can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader,” she wrote on Facebook. “Give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out. I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished.”

Who Will Get Custody of Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Kids?

Anna’s mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, reportedly took Kaitlyn in after Anna’s death, according to a December 12, 2023, report from TMZ. The site claims that Mama June “plans to become Kaitlyn’s legal guardian” because they have a very “close bond.”

Meanwhile, Kylee is reportedly living with her father after Anna’s death. This plan was reportedly put in place at some point after Anna was diagnosed with cancer in January 2023, according to TMZ.

Eldridge Toney, whom Anna married before she died, reportedly plans to remain involved in both girls’ lives, as well.

How Did Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Die?

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer in January 2023. She underwent chemotherapy and fought the illness for more than 10 months before succumbing to the disease.

The mom of two died at Mama June’s home with loved ones by her side. Kaitlyn, Kylee, Mama June, Eldridge, and Anna’s sisters were with her in her final moments.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us,” Mama June shared with fans on December 10, 2023. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her. We will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”