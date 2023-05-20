Honey Boo Boo Is a High School Graduate! See Photos of the Former Pageant Queen’s Big Day

She did it! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is officially a high school graduate as she walked across the stage in her home state of Georgia.

“To say I’m proud would be an understatement,” her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird shared via Instagram, alongside a series of photos smiling next to Alana following the ceremony on Saturday, May 20. “To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed. Amazed at how much you’ve grown, how beautiful your soul is and most importantly how far you’ve come against all odds.”

She added, “To hear your name be called and to watch you walk, I’m honored truly. I can’t wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know I’m your biggest fan.”

In addition to her bright yellow gown, Alana, 17, wore a custom decorated cap that read, “I trust the next chapter, because I know the author.” Her cap, which was designed by Kim’s Custom Caps, also featured a bedazzled lace crown, cut-out paper flowers and a pearl and rhinestone outline. Her mother June “Mama June” Shannon was also present for the big event.

“I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA,” she captioned a video from Alana’s ceremony.

Just weeks ahead of her big accomplishment, the former Toddlers & Tiaras star attended her senior prom with boyfriend Dralin Carswell.

Alana was dressed to the nines in a stunning custom gown fit for a pageant queen as she rocked head to toe sparkles. The pink sleeveless gown featured detailed beadwork throughout the fitted bodice which continued to the mermaid-style train. The reality star added pink rhinestones to her shimmery eyeshadow and pulled her hair into a half up, half down style.

Alana and Dralin arrived at the school’s auditorium – which was decked out in “Cloud 9” themed decor – in an open carriage pulled by a white horse whose floral and feathered mane accessories complemented the starlet’s gown. For his part, Alana’s boyfriend kept it casual in a white polo shirt and black jeans.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum has had a rocky road to reaching her high school graduation as she was the topic of a heated custody battle between her mom and older sister Pumpkin in 2022.

“People don’t understand the custody thing,” Mama June told Page Six in June 2022 after a court granted Pumpkin custody of Alana. “It’s not that somebody ‘lost custody.’ In the state of Georgia, you do temporary guardianship every year, and [Alana] had been living with Pumpkin [since] my addiction.”

She went on to say that she and Alana still “communicate,” “The only difference is that she’s not sitting here right beside me in my home every day.”

The family first rose to fame in 2012 after starring on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras. They went on to land their own spinoff series called Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired on the network from 2012 to 2017. June and her daughters returned to television for Mama June: From Not to Hot, after June underwent a weight loss transformation. The show was later rebranded to Mama June: Family Crisis and Mama June: Road to Redemption.