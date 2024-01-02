Mama June: Family Crisis (previously titled Mama June: From Not to Hot) season 7 will cover the continued ups and downs ​of the eccentric family of seven.

Keep scrolling to learn about the new season, its ​premiere and more.

​What Happens in the ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Season 7 Trailer?

Season 7 will cover everything from Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s high school graduation, to Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s fatal battle with stage four adrenal carcinoma cancer, to a mysterious family controversy surrounding Alana’s missing college scholarship money.

Image Courtesy of WE TV

A trailer for the season shared by WE tv seemed to imply June “Mama June” Shannon was the culprit for Alana’s missing money. In it, Alana’s sister and legal guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, is shown telling their mother, “You took her f–king money,” followed by Alana crying, “Oh my f–king God, bro.”

“If I don’t decide, my scholarship money is basically up,” Alana told her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, as seen in the teaser. Mama June’s youngest child was also filmed preparing for her graduation day, a moment she admitted she was “freaking out” about.

In another scene, Lauryn told Dralin that she won’t let him “f—k up Alana’s life.” Meanwhile, Anna, in the middle of her aggressive cancer treatment, said, “I don’t need any more stress on me.”

“There’s not enough sweet tea to sugar coat this news,” WE tv’s caption for the trailer, shared via Instagram on December 23, 2023, read.

Cameras Filmed for ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Season 7 During Anna Cardwell’s Cancer Battle

The final days leading up to Anna’s death will be featured on the upcoming season of the reality show, sources close to the family revealed to TMZ in December 2023.

“Anna was very open about her health issues and wanted it to be included on Mama June: From Not to Hot so people could better understand the struggles she went through, and those of cancer patients in general,” the family insider told the outlet. “She also wanted fans to know everything she faced, since she was always candid with them.”

According to the source, Anna allowed camera crews to document her final hours of life, and even invited them to film her death itself. However, the production decided against recording her last moments to give the family privacy, the source added.

Anna’s husband, Eldridge Toney, told People on December 18, 2023, that she “wanted to bring awareness to her rare type of cancer because there is still so much unknown about it and it is very rare.”

Who Are the Cast Members on Season 7 of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’?

Joining the regular cast of characters — including Mama June, Alana, Anna, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and Pumpkin — in prominent roles are Mama June’s husband, Justin Stroud, and Alana’s boyfriend, Dralin.

When Will Season 7 of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ ​Premiere?

Although a specific airdate hasn’t yet been announced, WE tv confirmed the new season will premiere in February 2024.

Where Did Season 6 of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Leave Off?

Season 6 of the hit show heavily featured Mama June’s court battle with her daughter — and Alana’s legal guardian — Pumpkin, over child support. The season also showed the family’s group therapy sessions, Alana’s college application process, and, finally, June’s March 2022 marriage to ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson look-alike Justin.