Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson looked like she was a pageant queen all over again as she headed to her senior prom with boyfriend Dralin Carswell over the weekend of April 22.

The former Toddlers and Tiaras star, 17, donned a sparkling pink sleeveless gown with a fitted bodice that featured an intricate beading pattern. The dress featured a fishtail skirt beginning at her knees and cascaded to the ground. Alana accessorized with ultra-glam pink makeup, a rhinestone necklace and bracelets, while wearing her hair in a high pony with long blonde extensions.

Dralin, 21, took a much more casual approach to prom, wearing a white polo shirt, black jeans and a baseball cap, but the smile on his face showed how proud he was to be Alana’s date for the magical evening.

Instead of a limousine to take the pair to prom, the couple took a horse-drawn carriage to the event, which was perfect for how regal Alana looked in her gown.

Before the pair headed out, Alana took photos with all of her family members. She stood between her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, and her husband, Justin Stroud, for one portrait, while the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum posed with her sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and her four children in another sweet photo. Alana has lived with Lauryn while her mom battled addiction issues and her big sister was granted sole custody of the former child beauty queen when she was 16.

Noticeably missing was Alana’s older sister, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who has been battling stage 4 cancer since January. She was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Alana and Dralin went Instagram official with their relationship in September 2021. It was later revealed that while she was 16, he was 20, which caused concern among some of her fans. Alana addressed the situation 10 months after going public with Dralin.

“In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he’s Black and I’m white and we’re an interracial couple,” she told Entertainment Tonight on July 21, 2022. Alana continued, “I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don’t really care.”