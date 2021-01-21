Always a beauty queen! When fans first met Eden Wood on the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras, she was a force to be reckoned with in the child pageant world at only 4 years old. Eden always wowed the judges with her blonde hair, bright blue eyes and bubbly personality. She is now all grown up and has many other accomplishments under her belt. Curious about what Eden is up to today? Keep reading to find out.

Where Is Eden Wood Now?

Eden, now 15, will be appearing in the highly anticipated Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? special streaming via Discovery+ on Thursday, January 21.

These days, she is not only an influencer on social media with over 50,000 followers, but also a high school honor student with a 4.0 GPA and a model.

“After hanging up her crown on Toddlers & Tiaras, Eden got her own network show entitled Eden’s World. However, her biggest opportunity would come as an [acting] audition for the role of Darla Hood in Universal Entertainment’s reboot of The Little Rascals Save The Day! She won the role of this iconic character Darla Hood and moved to Los Angeles,” according to her website bio.

Fans can also spot Eden on Amazon Prime’s Next Big Thing NYC.

Does She Have New Hobbies and Passions?

She’s been a part of several projects for film festivals and exhibitions such as Beauty Culture and Generation Wealth, per her bio. On top of that, Eden has “been inducted into the National Beta Club [at school].” But that’s not all she likes to do in her spare time — the reality star is a flyer with her varsity cheerleading squad and she also “plays drums” in a band and “sings soprano in choir!”

Eden dabbles in music as well, having shared a clip of herself singing a new track titled “All in My Feels” in early January.

What Is Next for Eden?

Eden teased the release of her single “Keep Dream’n” in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, January 20. “I am so excited to share what I have been working on! This is what a collaboration during the pandemic looks like — everything was done remotely. We will be dropping the song and full video in a week,” she wrote.

She’s got big things in the works!