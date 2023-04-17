June “Mama June” Shannon has reunited with her eldest child, daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, while she’s in the hospital battling stage 4 cancer. Photos showed the smiling From Not to Hot star at Anna’s bedside, as she was also able to show off a joyful grin despite undergoing chemotherapy.

June, 43, made the visit along with Anna’s partner, Elridge Toney, and her 10-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn In addition to Kaitlyn, Anna shares a second daughter, Kylee, 7, with her estranged husband, Michael Cardwell, whom she was married to from 2014 until 2017. The group was photographed leaving the hospital along with Anna, 28, who wore a blue headscarf after losing her hair.

In another photo while still in the hospital, Anna’s siblings Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauren “Pumpkin” Efird joined their sister for a family picture. June’s husband, Justin Stroud, also joined in the heartwarming snapshot.

Anna was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. The type of cancer “is a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” according to the National Cancer Institute. The cancer was discovered after Anna began complaining about stomach aches, and a series of tests determined the disease was found in her liver, kidney and lung.

“This is been a very emotional road for the family but we are sticking together me n justin n Josh are doing everything we can do and to b there for Anna Marie Cardwell and Eldridge Toney and the girls through this journey just pray for all of us especially her girls we appreciate y’all so much [sic],” June shared via Facebook on March 30.

The same day, Alana told her Instagram followers, “[And] this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home, no matter how famous they are. Yes, I’m very famous, but normal sh–t happens to me and my family [and] y’all need to realize that asap.”

Anna has been a familiar face to TV audiences since appearing on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. While she and her mother had been estranged for years, they came together at June’s wedding to Justin in February 2023, when all four of the reality star’s daughters walked her down the “aisle” at the couple’s beach wedding.