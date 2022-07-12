Everything Pumpkin, Honey Boo Have Said About Mama June’s Whirlwind Relationship With Husband Justin Stroud

All in the family? June “Mama June” Shannon didn’t just shock the world when she announced she married Justin Stroud in March 2022. She also surprised her family, including daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

June and Justin first went public with their romance in October 2021 after she posted an Instagram video showing off his tattoos. Shortly after making their romance Instagram official, the pair began a whirlwind romance and were spotted engagement ring shopping in March 2022.

Despite sparking engagement rumors during the shopping spree, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star insisted that the pair weren’t walking down the aisle anytime soon. “No, baby, let me tell you something. This ring has been on my hand for nine years,” she exclusively told In Touch in May. “There’s been so many stories and I’m like, ‘Look, baby, this has been on my hand for nine years.’”

However, the TV personality eventually revealed that they tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23.

Months after becoming husband and wife, June took to TikTok to confirm the news. “I know you guys been seeing it all over the Internet so we are here to clear up some of the rumors YES me and @officialsmallz1 Really got married back in march 23 on our six month anniversary and yes it was so spur the moment,” she wrote alongside the video, which she also shared via Instagram on June 1.

In the clip, the newlyweds flashed their wedding rings as they declared they’re “off the market.” June added, “When you know, you just know.”

The pair also encouraged fans to tune into Mama June: Road to Redemption to learn how their whirlwind love story began.

While June kept her marriage a secret from her social media followers, she also seemed to keep her family members in the dark about the nuptials.

In July, Alana revealed to E! News that her mother’s marriage caught her “by surprise.” She added that June “was always one to say she would never get married.”

