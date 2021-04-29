Holly Madison slammed claims made by a producer of The Girls Next Door in the docuseries For Real: The Story of Reality TV.

In the Andy Cohen-hosted retrospective on reality television, the EP claimed that Bridget Marquardt would watch each episode while using a stopwatch to keep track of how many minutes of screen time Holly and Kendra Wilkinson received.

“Completely untrue,” Holly, 41, said during a Q&A video shared via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 28, “and I’m kind of grossed out he even said that. First of all, why he would accuse Bridget of that and bring her into it, I have no idea.”

She explained, “Bridget is exactly what you see on the show, she is the sweetest, most unproblematic person, and she never did anything to him. So I don’t know why he drags her name into this.”

Holly, who left the mansion in 2008 after seven years of living there, claimed this producer, in particular, was “very weird.” She told viewers, “I used to really like him. I thought he was charming. I thought he was fun to talk to, but over the years, I just realized what a manipulator he was and how he tried to play the three of us against each other, even past Girls Next Door because he produced our spinoffs too.” She added, “He would try and play us off each other and make us jealous of each other to get us to do things he wanted for the show.”

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

“I think it’s really gross that he said that, and I think he should be ashamed of himself,” she continued. “I know he’s bitter at me and mad at me for writing the book, but for him to bring up Bridget and say she did something she didn’t do to make her look petty, I think it’s messed up.”

This isn’t the first time the reality TV alum has spoken out about producers on a show. Back in 2011, Holly alleged she was ordered “to lose weight” for her Las Vegas show Peepshow.

The former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner said the news came as “a shock,” telling Radar Online at the time, “I always thought I looked fine.”

Holly’s latest clapback comes on the heels of her feud with Kendra, 35. On a recent episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the mom of two said that while she and Bridget, 47, “have always been close,” she and Kendra no longer speak.

During the interview, Holly also suggested that Kendra may have fibbed about not having sex with Hugh before moving into the Playboy Mansion. “I had to sleep with him first,” the Showgirl Next Door author said. “I’m not trying to slut-shame anybody or anything, but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him.”

After seeing the news online, Kendra shared her thoughts and appeared to brush off Holly’s claims. “Times have changed,” she responded. “I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”