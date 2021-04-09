Girls Next Door alum Bridget Marquardt has come a long way since her time on the E! reality series also starring the late Hugh Hefner’s then-girlfriends Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson. After moving out of the Playboy mansion in 2009, the TV personality has embarked on a new career path and it may come as a surprise to fans. Keep reading to find out what Bridget is up to today.

What Does Bridget Do for Work Now?

After her time on the show wrapped, she became a paranormal investigator with her own spooky podcast titled “Ghost Magnet with Bridget Marquardt,” which explores America’s haunted history through iconic locations.

“I look forward to this podcast every time a new episode comes out,” one fan review read on her website. “Bridget obviously has much enthusiasm for this subject.”

The Oregon native often has new guests on her show and she dabbles into all sorts of topics, including “mediumship, life after death, readings and so much more.”

Prior to her current gig, she secured her very own series on The Travel Channel called Bridget’s Sexiest Beaches. The star, who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from California State University, Sacramento, would visit the world’s most beautiful and popular beach communities and show viewers what they have to offer.

The series premiered in March 2009 and lasted one season.

What Did Holly Say About Her Friendship With Bridget?

In 2021, Holly confirmed she and Bridget are still great pals on the April 7 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, but she didn’t say the same for her and Kendra. “Bridget and I have always been close,” she shared, adding, “We’ve always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest].”

Prior to that, Bridget returned the love to Holly by sending a birthday message to her in December 2020. “Wish we could celebrate in person!” she captioned a throwback pic of them hitting the red carpet together. “We’ll have to make up for it in the new year! I hope you have an amazing day!”

So, what is Bridget’s take on the Holly and Kendra drama? The star previously sounded off about it in a May 2016 interview with Hollywood Today Live. “It’s kind of sad. Like I feel like we have a bond, the three of us,” Bridget said at the time. “It’s not like a sisterhood, it’s not like friends, I mean it is friends, but it’s something totally different than any other relationship you could possibly imagine.”

Is Bridget In a Relationship?

The blonde beauty announced her engagement to director Nicholas Carpenter in October 2015 and they are still going strong now. In February 2021, she showed off the flowers he gave her and gushed, “I hope your Valentine’s is as sweet as mine!”