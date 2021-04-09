Crystal Hefner (née Harris) claimed Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt “despise her” and said she “sides with Kendra [Wilkinson]” amid their feud.

“I was at the mansion for a DECADE almost four years ago now, and these ladies and their drama were there years before that. So much time has passed,” the late Hugh Hefner’s wife revealed on the new social media app MeWe.

Alongside an article that detailed the former Playboy Bunnys’ feud, she continued, “I side with Kendra here. Not sure why these women who shared an incredibly uncommon and rare experience (that will never be repeated in our lifetimes) can’t get along? Maybe for the same reasons Holly and Bridget despise me for absolutely NO reason.”

On the app, which is an alternative to Facebook without ads or algorithms, Crystal concluded, “I hope all day we can all get along and compare experiences.”

Shutterstock (2)

Earlier this week, their drama resurfaced when Holly, 41, opened up about her time with Hugh during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, most of which wasn’t complimentary.

“It was really cutthroat, nobody got along, everybody tried to snitch on the other … Nobody really wants to help anybody out,” she claimed of her time at the Playboy Mansion. “Everybody wants a centerfold or more money.”

That said, she explained she always got along with Bridget, 47. As for Kendra, 35, the blonde babe made it clear they do not have a friendship at all.

After learning of that remark, Kendra reacted via Instagram. “Dude … it’s 2021,” she wrote alongside a crying-laughing emoji. “In response to her, times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on.”

That said, the former reality star noted she wished she “had more time with Holly to understand this side,” acknowledging that her experience may have been different.

The ladies’ feud initially began in 2006 when Holly released a memoir about her time living with Kendra, Hugh and Bridget. She shared some surprising stories about the group in the book and spoke with People in 2016 about their tense relationship and troubled past.

“A friendship with her was something I tried to work out off-camera years ago,” Madison told the outlet at the time. “But I don’t want to let myself and my friendship with someone be jerked around based on what’s convenient for someone’s reality show. She can bad mouth me or put words in my mouth, but I’m not going to fall for that.”

Holly dated Hugh from 2001 to 2008, while Kendra moved into the Playboy mansion in 2004. Meanwhile, Hugh was married to Crystal from 2012 until his death in 2017 at the age of 91.